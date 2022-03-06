Cuomo makes first public appearance since resignation

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has made his first public appearance since resigning in August over sexual harassment allegations.

The Democrat spoke at a church in Brooklyn Sunday, days after releasing an ad seeking to discredit his accusers and the findings of an independent investigation by State Attorney General Tish James. In a 25-minute speech, Cuomo targeted Democrats in Albany, the press, and cancel culture.

Cuomo again apologized but asserted he did not break any laws. He said he has been vindicated because several criminal sex abuse inquiries into the former governor were dropped by local DAs.

“The actions against me were prosecutorial misconduct, that is clear. They didn’t act in the interest of justice. The District Attorneys proved that. They acted in their own self-interest. They wanted me out because they wanted my job. We know that was their motivation by their own actions. But they actually used the cancel culture mentality to enable and advance their self-serving political scheme,” said Cuomo.

Cuomo has slowly returned to public life, hiring a spokesman and paying for the statewide ad from a campaign account with more than $16 million dollars. Several good-government groups filed a complaint with the Board of Elections last week, saying the expenditures are inappropriate for someone who is not an active candidate for office.

In his church address, Cuomo did not say whether he would run for office again, but concluded by telling the congregation it is time to “make trouble.”

He added that he is glad his father, former three-term Governor Mario Cuomo, was not alive to see him and brother Chris Cuomo fall from grace.