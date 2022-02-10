Cuomo attorney says former governor will file grievance against attorney general

Continuing to raise doubts about the independent report into sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo, the attorney for the former governor says Cuomo plans to make a formal complaint against state Attorney General Tish James, a fellow Democrat. Lawyer Rita Glavin said Thursday that Cuomo — who resigned under pressure in August — will file with the Attorney Grievance Committee.

"The governor is going to personally make a complaint to the Attorney Grievance Committee of the state Supreme Court that he is going to sign," Glavin said on a Zoom press conference, "addressing what he believes to be serious ethics concerns regarding the manner of the investigation."

A statement from Cuomo's spokesperson issued after Glavin's press conference says misconduct claims will also be filed against attorneys Joon Kim and Anne Clarke, who oversaw the probe.

Glavin claimed that Cuomo, who apologized for making women uncomfortable last year, has not sexually harassed anyone. Several local district attorneys have declined to charge Cuomo based on James’ findings, leading Cuomo to say he has been vindicated. Glavin says while she doesn’t know if the former governor will get back into politics, she expects him to speak publicly soon.

"Can't give you the date but I know he's planning to make some comments," she said. "He will not let this go."

Glavin declined to say whether she is handling Cuomo’s response to civil claims against the former governor.

In a statement to WAMC, a spokesperson for James said Cuomo “has been hiding behind his campaign lawyer and falsely crying ‘witch hunt’ despite previously admitting to this misconduct multiple times. If he thinks he has a real legal case, he should go ahead and file it. These attacks are disgraceful and yet another desperate charade to mask the truth: Andrew Cuomo is a serial sexual harasser.”

