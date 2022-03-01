After failed appeal, EPA approves final permit for controversial Housatonic cleanup

The cleanup plan, brokered between General Electric and communities along the river, was announced in 2020. It will be the first major remediation of GE’s pollution of the Berkshire County waterway in decades.

Tuesday’s announcement comes after a legal challenge from local environmental groups like the Housatonic River Initiative that oppose the plan’s creation of a new landfill in Lee was denied by the EPA’s board of appeals.

“There's an enormous amount of agreement that the steps that are ensconced in this permit are exactly the right way that we should be moving forward to get the kind of environmental protection that we need and the kind of benefits to the communities that they will get as this cleanup happens,” said Region 1 EPA Regional Administrator David Cash.

The HRI tells WAMC it is prepared to continue opposing the cleanup in federal court — a challenge that the EPA says it expects to win as well.

This story will be updated.

