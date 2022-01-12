Stolen marker to be replaced

A marker in the Town of Plattsburgh honoring a legendary lake monster that was stolen will be replaced.

The Legends & Lore Champy marker – a subject of WAMC’s podcast A New York Minute In History – was placed on the shore of Lake Champlain in July 2019 and stolen last November. It will be replaced by the town, the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the Clinton County Historical Association.

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman says the Pomeroy Foundation, which provided a grant for the original marker, will cover half the cost of the new sign if the town funds the rest. Local officials will sell themed t-shirts to raise the money.

The thief or thieves have not been caught.