Plattsburgh officials seek information on theft of town sign

Officials in the Town of Plattsburgh are seeking information regarding the theft of a sign promoting the region’s history and heritage.

The William G .Pomeroy Foundation sponsors a Legends and Lore grant program to promote local heritage sites. In July 2019 the town of Plattsburgh received a grant from the foundation and Supervisor Michael Cashman unveiled a marker on the shore of Lake Champlain celebrating Champ, the legendary lake monster.

“Over 300 sightings reported since 1819," Cashman said at the time. "Up to 200 feet long and New York state law protects this regional icon.”

On Thursday, Cashman reported that the sign has been stolen.

“The Town of Plattsburgh will leverage its full resources to holding those accountable for stealing not only town property but something that has been identified as a gift to the community," he said.

Information on the theft should be reported to the town or local authorities.

An episode of WAMC's history podcast A New York Minute In History explored the legend behind the storied lake monster.