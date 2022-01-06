© 2022
COVID related staffing shortages force Pittsfield to close two public schools

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published January 6, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST
Taconic High School.

Pittsfield, Massachusetts has shut down two public schools due to COVID-19 related staffing shortages.

Superintendent Joe Curtis informed the school community Wednesday night that Taconic High School and Reid Middle School would be closed through Friday through a phone message.

“It's very discouraging, because we have been talking a lot about and encouraging everyone to join any effort to keep our schools open," said Mayor Linda Tyer. "And so it's discouraging that we're at a point where, due to staffing shortages associated with positive COVID, we've had to close two of our schools.”

It will be determined over the weekend whether a Monday reopening is possible.

Over 830 students attend Taconic and over 450 attend Reid.

