COVID related staffing shortages force Pittsfield to close two public schools

Superintendent Joe Curtis informed the school community Wednesday night that Taconic High School and Reid Middle School would be closed through Friday through a phone message.

“It's very discouraging, because we have been talking a lot about and encouraging everyone to join any effort to keep our schools open," said Mayor Linda Tyer. "And so it's discouraging that we're at a point where, due to staffing shortages associated with positive COVID, we've had to close two of our schools.”

It will be determined over the weekend whether a Monday reopening is possible.

Over 830 students attend Taconic and over 450 attend Reid.