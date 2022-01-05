Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses news that the House Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection has called on former Vice President Mike Pence and Fox News' Sean Hannity to voluntarily speak before a panel and the debate over how teacher's should talk to students about what happened.
Dr. Chartock also considers the potential changes to the Senate filibuster rules and previews New York Governor Kathy Hochul's first State of the State address.
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..