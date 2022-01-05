Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses news that the House Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection has called on former Vice President Mike Pence and Fox News' Sean Hannity to voluntarily speak before a panel and the debate over how teacher's should talk to students about what happened.

Dr. Chartock also considers the potential changes to the Senate filibuster rules and previews New York Governor Kathy Hochul's first State of the State address.