Hinsdale select board member Jim Sullivan dies from COVID-19

Town administrator Bob Graves announced Monday that 58-year-old Jim Sullivan died on New Year’s Eve.

Sullivan served Hinsdale in a variety of roles beyond the select board, including as town moderator and planning board member. Graves says Sullivan had volunteered to help the town’s department of public works last month after four of five members came down with COVID.

“I don't know, you know if it's related or not, but I know Jim was helping them out with a water leak that we had on his street," Graves told WAMC. "But I know the new COVID thing- I mean, it's ripping through all communities, not just ours. But we have had an uptick, but this is really a sad loss for the town.”

Friends of Sullivan have set up a fundraiser for his wife Kristine and children Justin, Ryan, and Britany that you can visit here.