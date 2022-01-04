© 2022
News

Hinsdale select board member Jim Sullivan dies from COVID-19

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published January 4, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST
A screenshot of a digital fundraiser for Jim Sullivan.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC

Officials in Hinsdale, Massachusetts say a town select board member has died after experiencing complications from COVID-19.

Town administrator Bob Graves announced Monday that 58-year-old Jim Sullivan died on New Year’s Eve.

Sullivan served Hinsdale in a variety of roles beyond the select board, including as town moderator and planning board member. Graves says Sullivan had volunteered to help the town’s department of public works last month after four of five members came down with COVID.

“I don't know, you know if it's related or not, but I know Jim was helping them out with a water leak that we had on his street," Graves told WAMC. "But I know the new COVID thing- I mean, it's ripping through all communities, not just ours. But we have had an uptick, but this is really a sad loss for the town.”

Friends of Sullivan have set up a fundraiser for his wife Kristine and children Justin, Ryan, and Britany that you can visit here.

Tags

Newshinsdale
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
