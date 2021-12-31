ORDA to honor Lake Placid Olympic skier

The Olympic Regional Development Authority plans to dedicate its new chairlift at Whiteface Mountain in honor of a local Olympic medalist.

The ski racing finish area will be designated the Andrew Weibrecht Finish Arena serviced by the Warhorse Quad. Warhorse is Weibrecht’s nickname.

The alpine skier from Lake Placid began skiing at the mountain when he was two years old. He competed in three Olympics, winning a bronze medal in Vancouver and silver at Sochi.