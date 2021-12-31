© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gov. Hochul extends indoor mask/vax mandate for two weeks through Feb. 1; six new testing sites opening new week
News
All Things Considered

ORDA to honor Lake Placid Olympic skier

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published December 31, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST
Andrew Weibrecht
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
Andrew Weibrecht (file)

The Olympic Regional Development Authority plans to dedicate its new chairlift at Whiteface Mountain in honor of a local Olympic medalist.

The new chairlift at Whiteface Mountain will be named after Olympic medalist Andrew Weibrecht.

The ski racing finish area will be designated the Andrew Weibrecht Finish Arena serviced by the Warhorse Quad. Warhorse is Weibrecht’s nickname.

The alpine skier from Lake Placid began skiing at the mountain when he was two years old. He competed in three Olympics, winning a bronze medal in Vancouver and silver at Sochi.

Tags

NewsWeibrechtAndrew WeibrechtORDAOlympic Regional Development AuthorityWhiteface Mountain
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More