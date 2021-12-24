WAMC Sports Report 12/24/21

In NFL Football, the Tennessee Titans defeated the San Francisco 49ers. Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining to bring the score to 20 to 17. The Titans are a win or a Colts’ loss away from clinching their second straight AFC South title.

Both Saints veteran quarterbacks, Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, Minnesota star running back Dalvin Cook and Cleveland center JC Tretter, the NFL Players Association president, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Washington is getting back quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

In men’s college football, the Hawaii Bowl was canceled Thursday after Hawaii withdrew from its game against Memphis on the eve of the contest because of COVID-19, season-ending injuries and transfers.

The University at Albany announced the extension of head football coach Greg Gattuso through the 2024 season.

UAlbany Athletic Director Mark Benson said Gattuso has done a “tremendous job” and added, “although 2021 didn't produce the desired outcome we were hoping for, we have confidence in coach Gattuso leading the team moving forward."

The NBA postponed the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers originally set for Thursday due to COVID-19. The Nets did not have eight players available, the league-minimum.

The Nets don’t expect Kevin Durant to be available for their Christmas showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers. Coach Steve Nash says James Harden has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but he says the Nets don’t expect any of their players still in the protocols to come out in time for the game.

The Washington Wizards defeated the New York Knicks 124 to 117 on Thursday.

Thursday’s NHL hockey games were postponed due to the coronavirus.