SUNY taps interim chancellor ahead of new national search

The State University of New York Board of Trustees have appointed longtime SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley as interim chancellor.

Stanley takes over for Jim Malatras, who resigned under pressure earlier this month over his close ties to disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Malatras had been appointed without a national search in 2020. The Board of Trustees will launch a global search for a new full-time chancellor in January.

Stanley replaces Malatras on January 15 after wrapping up 25 years as Oswego president this month.