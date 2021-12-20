© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SUNY taps Oswego President Deborah Stanley as interim chancellor, will launch global search for full-time Malatras replacement in January
News

SUNY taps interim chancellor ahead of new national search

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published December 20, 2021 at 9:25 AM EST
deborah.f.stanley_web_2021.jpg
Deborah Stanley
/
SUNY Oswego
Deborah Stanley

The State University of New York Board of Trustees have appointed longtime SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley as interim chancellor.

Stanley takes over for Jim Malatras, who resigned under pressure earlier this month over his close ties to disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Malatras had been appointed without a national search in 2020. The Board of Trustees will launch a global search for a new full-time chancellor in January.

Stanley replaces Malatras on January 15 after wrapping up 25 years as Oswego president this month.

News
Related Content
Load More