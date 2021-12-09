Malatras resigns as SUNY Chancellor

Embattled SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras is resigning after facing weeks of criticism for his actions as part of former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s inner circle, which worked to counter claims that Cuomo had overseen a toxic workplace and — later — that he sexually harassed multiple women.

The resignation, effective January 14, was sent by letter to the SUNY Board of Trustees today. It comes days after a newly-released audio recording from 2017 showed him berating a Rockefeller College employee.

A number of public officials were already calling for his resignation after the publication of text messages by the state attorney general from 2019 when the longtime aide to Cuomo used profanity to smear Lindsey Boylan, who would go on to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment. Support further waned for Malatras Wednesday, when 30 state lawmakers signed a letter calling for his ouster.

In his letter, Malatras says the situation has become a distraction and he does not want to be an impediment to SUNY’s success. Malatras was hired without a national search in 2020 by the Board of Trustees, which thanked him for his service in a statement.