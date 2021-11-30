Malatras defends government tenure, "not proud" of language published in AG documents

On the defensive over his appearance in investigatory documents published Monday by the New York state attorney general following the probe that led to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation in August, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras says he is “proud” of his tenure in government.

Materials released by Attorney General Tish James show Malatras sent a series of charged messages as Cuomo’s inner circle worked to counter wrongdoing claims leveled by Lindsay Boylan. Malatras spoke with reporters after a legislative hearing in Albany Tuesday.

"I think what you're going to see, I've had strong disagreements with colleagues in the past and this exchange from two and a half years ago was one of those times," he said. "Truth is, I'm not proud of the language that I used. I conveyed my disagreement with my colleague, but I'm proud of my collaborative work in government. I've been in government a long time."

SUNY says the message from Malatras that includes the “f-word” was sent in 2019, before Cuomo was facing sexual harassment allegations. Malatras, a former top aide to Cuomo who was installed as chancellor without a national search, eventually called for Cuomo’s resignation after James’ report was released in August.

In remarks captured by WMHT, Malatras was asked whether he still disputes Boylan’s characterization of the executive chamber as a toxic workplace.

Probably the only time you'll hear me drop an F-bomb, but I felt it necessary.



"This was many years ago, people have disagreements in high-stress jobs, I should have used different language, it's a long time ago, I gotta focus on SUNY,"

"People have disagreements in high-stress jobs. I should have used different language. It's a long time ago. I have to focus on SUNY," he said. "I stand by the things I say. You could always say things a little better. I pride myself on being a collaborative member of government."

For his part, Cuomo denies harassing women. He is due in an Albany court in January on a forcible touching charge stemming from a groping allegation.