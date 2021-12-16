Hochul warns of COVID-19 winter surge

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is warning that the state could face rapidly rising rates of COVID-19 in the coming weeks, based on early data and trends in Europe, where waves of the disease have often preceded surges in the U.S. But she says she has no plans to try to enforce a statewide mask mandate that began Monday, and is leaving it up to local governments, businesses and individuals to comply.

Governor Hochul says an uptick of the coronavirus has already begun, with the rate of infection rapidly increasing in recent days.

“That winter surge is in full force, and I believe it’s going to get even stronger and more virulent,” Hochul said. “We are in for a rough ride this winter season.’

Her health commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett, presented charts that document a “substantial” surge, with hospitalization rates at the highest levels in several months and still growing. Bassett says at the same time, vaccination rates have flattened, with just over 68% of New Yorkers now fully vaccinated.

“We are in the midst of a Delta surge,” Bassett said. “We have Omicron in the wings.”

Bassett says if the omicron variant becomes the dominant strain, the rate of transmission will grow exponentially.

The governor is urging New Yorkers to abide by the mandate imposed on Monday. It requires businesses to either require customers to wear masks or show proof of vaccination. Several counties have refused to enforce the new rules, saying they either do not agree with it or do not have the resources to do so.

Hochul says she is not going to use state inspectors to enforce the mandate.

“This was never intended to be heavy-handed, in fact the best way to do this is self-enforcing,” said Hochul, who said she hopes the recalcitrant counties will change their minds if the winter surge worsens.

“They start seeing their hospitals taxed even further, and they get anxious, they may change their minds,” she said. “But it’s really up to the people and the businesses, and I thank all of them who have stepped up and said they are going to do the right thing.”

The governor says she’d rather use staff at the state health department to focus on increasing the vaccination rates, encouraging booster shots, and getting home testing kits out to parts of the state where there’s a high percentage of unvaccinated people.

Hochul says most of the counties are on board with the mandate, and many are following up to make sure people comply. She adds that it’s not that big an inconvenience to put a mask on, and it will result in saving lives.