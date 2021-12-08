© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published December 8, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's President and CEO.
Eric Korenman
/
Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the evolution of military drones and how it impacts U.S. foreign relations amid tensions at the Russia-Ukraine border and the calls for the resignation of State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras.

Dr. Chartock also considers the news that Mark Meadows, a former aide to former President Donald Trump, is no longer cooperating with the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection and the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Tags

NewsDr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
See stories by Alan Chartock