Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the evolution of military drones and how it impacts U.S. foreign relations amid tensions at the Russia-Ukraine border and the calls for the resignation of State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras.

Dr. Chartock also considers the news that Mark Meadows, a former aide to former President Donald Trump, is no longer cooperating with the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection and the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.