Vermont deputy medical examiner promoted to top job

Vermont's deputy medical examiner has been promoted to the top job.

The appointment of Dr. Elizabeth Bundock as Vermont's chief medical examiner was announced Monday by Health Commissioner Mark Levine.

Bundock is succeeding the long-time chief medical examiner, Dr. Steven Shapiro, who has retired.

Bundock will oversee the state’s forensic pathology services with an eight-person staff and a statewide team of 32 community-based assistant medical examiners.

