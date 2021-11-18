Lisa Garcia appointed as EPA's Region 2 Administrator

Lisa Garcia has been appointed the Region 2 Administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The post covers New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and eight Indian Nations. Garcia, a lawyer, has previously worked for the EPA, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and in the state attorney general’s office.

“Lisa’s leadership will be instrumental to EPA’s work addressing the complicated intersection of environmental and economic challenges in Region 2. She brings a wealth of experience in fighting for climate justice and equity that will be invaluable as we deliver on our mission to protect communities from Puerto Rico to the U.S. Virgin Islands, and in New Jersey and New York, from pollution,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

“I am honored to be appointed as Regional Administrator for EPA Region 2, and to help advance President Biden’s and Administrator Regan’s priorities to integrate environmental justice in all we do to tackle climate change, ensure all communities have clean drinking water and reduce toxic pollution in our air, water, and soil,” Garcia said. “With the passage of the historic infrastructure deal in Congress, I stand ready to serve with the amazing EPA staff and take action toward a more just and resilient planet.”

NYS DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos also applauded the selection, saying Garcia has the experience to advance meaningful policy and protections for the region.

"I welcome her leadership, partnership, and support to help address our most pressing environmental challenges, including the climate crisis, threats to air and water quality, and impacts to communities that for far too long have borne the brunt of environmental pollution," Seggos said in a statement.