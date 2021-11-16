November brings Pittsfield’s third-worst COVID-19 spike in daily case rates

A 14-day average daily case rate per 100,000 of almost 47 on the 12th pushes November into Pittsfield’s top three worst COVID-19 months since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Much like last fall, rates in the city have ballooned from a daily case rate of around or below 1 in the summer to over 44 as of November 14th.

Mid-January set the city record for daily case rate numbers with almost 82, with early December 2020 just behind it with a high of 78. With the most recent updates for November, it’s surpassed April 2021 and it’s high of over 45 daily cases per 100,000 for the third-worst month to date. The city’s board of health instituted a masking directive for businesses and public spaces earlier this month.

Pittsfield is reporting over 100 active contagious cases, and a 68% full vaccination rate for its population of around 44,000.