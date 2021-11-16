© 2021
November brings Pittsfield’s third-worst COVID-19 spike in daily case rates

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published November 16, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST
A chart showing Pittsfield's 14-day average daily case rate per 100,000.
City of Pittsfield
/

According to city data, November has seen the third-highest spike in daily COVID-19 case rates in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

A 14-day average daily case rate per 100,000 of almost 47 on the 12th pushes November into Pittsfield’s top three worst COVID-19 months since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Much like last fall, rates in the city have ballooned from a daily case rate of around or below 1 in the summer to over 44 as of November 14th.

Mid-January set the city record for daily case rate numbers with almost 82, with early December 2020 just behind it with a high of 78. With the most recent updates for November, it’s surpassed April 2021 and it’s high of over 45 daily cases per 100,000 for the third-worst month to date. The city’s board of health instituted a masking directive for businesses and public spaces earlier this month.

Pittsfield is reporting over 100 active contagious cases, and a 68% full vaccination rate for its population of around 44,000.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
