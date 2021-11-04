© 2021
Pittsfield Board of Health issues indoor mask directive effective Monday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published November 4, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT
A chart showing Pittsfield, Massachusetts' COVID-19 daily case rates per 100,000 - ending in a spike as of November 3rd, 2021.
City of Pittsfield
/
https://cityofpittsfield.org/covid-19_(coronavirus)/index.php

The Pittsfield, Massachusetts board of health has issued a new indoor masking directive.

The move comes amid another COVID-19 spike in the city, which has grown from a daily case rate of around 21 per 100,000 people in mid-October to almost 40 by early November – a mark Pittsfield hasn’t reached since April.

Under the directive starting Monday, Interim Public Health Director Andy Cambi says residents should wear masks in public spaces.

“We're not looking to fine for noncompliance," Cambi told WAMC. "You know, if there was an issue with noncompliance, we'd work on providing education to the businesses, see where there can be improvement with signage. We're working on creating those signs right now. The intent is not to issue fines.”

The city is defining public spaces as any location or business open to the public.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
