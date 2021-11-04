Pittsfield Board of Health issues indoor mask directive effective Monday

The move comes amid another COVID-19 spike in the city, which has grown from a daily case rate of around 21 per 100,000 people in mid-October to almost 40 by early November – a mark Pittsfield hasn’t reached since April.

Under the directive starting Monday, Interim Public Health Director Andy Cambi says residents should wear masks in public spaces.

“We're not looking to fine for noncompliance," Cambi told WAMC. "You know, if there was an issue with noncompliance, we'd work on providing education to the businesses, see where there can be improvement with signage. We're working on creating those signs right now. The intent is not to issue fines.”

The city is defining public spaces as any location or business open to the public.