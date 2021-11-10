Gaming revenues reach new highs nationally as New York nears mobile sports betting

The trade group’s senior vice president Casey Clark joins us now for analysis.

Rush Street Interactive, which oversees retail sports betting at Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady, was one of the operators picked this week by the New York State Gaming Commission to run online and mobile sports betting. The state is on track to begin online sports betting in the first quarter of 2022. Other winning operators were WynnBet, Resorts World, PointsBet, DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and BallyBet.

It comes as the American Gaming Association reports nationwide gambling revenue reached a new quarterly record of nearly $14 billion in the third quarter of this year.