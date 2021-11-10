© 2021
Gaming revenues reach new highs nationally as New York nears mobile sports betting

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published November 10, 2021 at 12:20 AM EST
The Rivers Sportsbook opened with 14 kiosks.
The Rivers Sportsbook opened with 14 kiosks.

The trade group’s senior vice president Casey Clark joins us now for analysis.

Rush Street Interactive, which oversees retail sports betting at Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady, was one of the operators picked this week by the New York State Gaming Commission to run online and mobile sports betting. The state is on track to begin online sports betting in the first quarter of 2022. Other winning operators were WynnBet, Resorts World, PointsBet, DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and BallyBet.

It comes as the American Gaming Association reports nationwide gambling revenue reached a new quarterly record of nearly $14 billion in the third quarter of this year.

