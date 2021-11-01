© 2021
Historic movie house in Saugerties readying for reopening

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published November 1, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT
The Orpheum in Saugerties
Jack Dumont/Upstate Films
/
Jack Dumont/Upstate Films
The Orpheum in Saugerties

The other day, I had an experience that used to be frequent and, however blissful, unremarkable. I went to the movies, bought popcorn, and took in half a dozen trailers before spending the next couple hours in the dark with other human beings watching James Bond’s latest exploits.

It was my first non-streaming movie since the coronavirus shutdowns of March 2020.

And now, another historic theatre in our region is getting ready to spring back to life: Upstate Films plans to reopen The Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties for the first time since the pandemic took hold.

For more, we spoke with Upstate Films co-director Paul Sturtz.

News
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
