Historic movie house in Saugerties readying for reopening

The other day, I had an experience that used to be frequent and, however blissful, unremarkable. I went to the movies, bought popcorn, and took in half a dozen trailers before spending the next couple hours in the dark with other human beings watching James Bond’s latest exploits.

It was my first non-streaming movie since the coronavirus shutdowns of March 2020.

And now, another historic theatre in our region is getting ready to spring back to life: Upstate Films plans to reopen The Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties for the first time since the pandemic took hold.

For more, we spoke with Upstate Films co-director Paul Sturtz.