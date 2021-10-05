Hinds-chaired special legislative committee releases report on post-pandemic Mass. resiliency

The State Senate Special Committee on Reimagining Massachusetts Post-Pandemic Resiliency was chaired by Western Massachusetts State Senator Adam Hinds. Senate President Karen Spilka, a fellow Democrat, outlined some of the findings Tuesday.

“I have been particularly struck by the statistics on the devastating effects COVID-19 has had on women in the workplace," said Spilka. "And it's clear to me that if we wish to have a full and equitable recovery, we must take a look at the factors that affect women's employment at every level and in every sector.”

The report highlights issues around health costs and equity, climate change and environmental justice, education, and political enfranchisement.

