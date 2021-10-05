© 2021
Hinds-chaired special legislative committee releases report on post-pandemic Mass. resiliency

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published October 5, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT
Mass Senate Reimagining the Future of Massachusetts
Massachusetts State Senate
/
https://malegislature.gov/

A Massachusetts legislative committee has released its report on inequalities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The State Senate Special Committee on Reimagining Massachusetts Post-Pandemic Resiliency was chaired by Western Massachusetts State Senator Adam Hinds. Senate President Karen Spilka, a fellow Democrat, outlined some of the findings Tuesday.

“I have been particularly struck by the statistics on the devastating effects COVID-19 has had on women in the workplace," said Spilka. "And it's clear to me that if we wish to have a full and equitable recovery, we must take a look at the factors that affect women's employment at every level and in every sector.”

The report highlights issues around health costs and equity, climate change and environmental justice, education, and political enfranchisement.

You can read the full report here.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
