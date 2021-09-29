© 2021
Upstate New Yorkers Urged To Report Spotted Lanternfly Sightings

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published September 29, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT
spotted_lanternfly.JPG
Cornell Cooperative Extension Westchester County
/
Spotted Lanternfly

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is asking for the public’s help in combatting the Spotted Lanternfly.

Chris Logue, the departments Director for Plant Industry, says although the inch-long insect with black-spotted grey wings and red underwings will perish in the first frost, they’re busy now laying eggs to continue a new generation come spring.

"If someone from the general public finds one, if they can take a photo of it and report it through the reporting tool, that's very, very helpful,” said Logue.

Native to China, the Spotted Lanternfly was first discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014 and now has a foothold in several Northeastern states.

There have been confirmed sightings of the bug in the counties of Albany, Westchester, Otsego and Delaware, but no evidence of infestation.

Logue notes "We're prioritizing respondents reports right now out of out of the upstate area."

Do you think you found a Spotted Lanternfly in New York? Report it to NYS Dept. Agriculture and Markets, using the Spotted Lanternfly Public Report.

Lanternfly Map 9-29-21
New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets, and the Northeastern IPM Center.
This map is provided so the distribution of the Spotted Lanternfly can be viewed on a regional basis.

