Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Found In Vermont Shipment

Officials say an invasive pest considered to be a threat to a variety agricultural crops and hardwood trees was found in an out-of-state shipment to Vermont.

The Agency of Agriculture says it was alerted on Aug. 19 that a live spotted lanternfly was captured on a shipment delivered in Rutland. It says the insects found were either killed or captured and no other evidence of spotted lanternflies has been discovered by responding staff.

State officials say it's important for people keep a look out for the invasive and destructive insect, and report any immediately. The 1-inch (2.5 centimeter) insect has grey wings with black spots and red underwings.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved