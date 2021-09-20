Vermont Advocates Hold Roundtable On Reproductive Rights

Two of Vermont’s three Congressional representatives participated in a roundtable discussion on abortion rights in Burlington on Monday.

The state of Vermont is midway through a process to amend the state’s constitution to guarantee reproductive rights. Proposition 5 has passed one biennium and a second vote is expected when the legislature reconvenes in January. If passed it would go before Vermont voters in November 2022.

In Washington, Democratic Congressman Peter Welch is co-sponsoring a federal bill that would guarantee access to reproductive health care nationwide.

“The consequences of a Texas-style law spreading out throughout the country is very threatening so we all have to mobilize.”

Congressman Welch expects a vote on the federal Women’s Health Protection Act in the House this week.