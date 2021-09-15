© 2021
UVM Planning Tuition Freeze For Fourth Consecutive Year

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 15, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT
University of Vermont Waterman Administration building
Pat Bradley/WAMC
The University of Vermont’s president is proposing a tuition freeze for the fourth straight year.

UVM President Suresh Garimella said Wednesday he would ask the university's trustees to approve his budget proposal which does not increase tuition for the 2022-2023 school year for all students, regardless of their degree level or residency status. Room and board charges will remain flat for the third consecutive year.

Garimella says the 2023 graduating class will complete four years of study at UVM without a tuition increase.

Currently undergraduate tuition, room and board and fees for Vermont students is about $32,350. For non-residents, the total is about $57,250.

