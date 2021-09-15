Albany Gets A Boost To Battle Blight
Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced Wednesday that Albany is one of eight cities chosen to participate in the Cities of Service “Love Your Block” Grant Program. Albany will receive $100,000 over two years to support resident-led efforts to combat blight and fund a "Love Your Block" fellow selected from the community, as well as one AmeriCorps VISTA member. The funding allocation will also allow the city to award mini-grants to residents and “community partners” to reduce blight and spur neighborhood-driven change. The Westchester County city of White Plains also appears on the list of participants.