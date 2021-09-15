© 2021
Albany Gets A Boost To Battle Blight

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published September 15, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT
OPTION-1-Hartford-Y1-community-garden-1-1200x600.jpg
Cities of Service
/
Love Your Block is a grant program that brings city leaders and residents together to build stronger neighborhoods, one block at a time. Through the program, cities award mini-grants to residents and community partners to reduce blight and spur neighborhood-driven change.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced Wednesday that Albany is one of eight cities chosen to participate in the Cities of Service “Love Your Block” Grant Program. Albany will receive $100,000 over two years to support resident-led efforts to combat blight and fund a "Love Your Block" fellow selected from the community, as well as one AmeriCorps VISTA member. The funding allocation will also allow the city to award mini-grants to residents and “community partners” to reduce blight and spur neighborhood-driven change. The Westchester County city of White Plains also appears on the list of participants.

Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief.
