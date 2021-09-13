© 2021
News
All Things Considered

Vermont Hospital Adding COVID Drive-Through Testing Location

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 13, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT

The Northwestern Vermont Medical Center in St. Albans is offering a drive-through option for people seeking to be tested for COVID-19.

The St. Albans COVID-19 Resource Center began offering the drive-through testing on Monday at the Valley Crossroads Building on Fisher Pond Road. Vaccinations will still be done inside.

While walk-in vaccinations and tests are possible, individuals are encouraged to register for a test or vaccine on the website of the Vermont Health Department.

On Monday the Health Department reported 108 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to more than 30,260.

