News

BART Reports 4 COVID-19 Cases As It Enters Second Week Of School

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published August 30, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT
Last week, Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School reported its first COVID-19 case on the second day of the semester. Now, that number has grown to four. The school has not said if the cases involve staff or any of its roughly 380 students.

Executive Director Jay White says he remains confident in the school’s safety protocols.

“Seeing that the disease is around us, what we’re all doing is, we’re doing our best right now and we hope that those procedures and those policies are holding – and for us, they’re holding firm,” White told WAMC.

White says the cases are unrelated and that local public health nurses have not identified close contacts of those who have tested positive for the virus within the BART community.

