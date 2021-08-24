BART Reports COVID-19 Case On Second Day Of School

The Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter School informed families, faculty and staff Tuesday that a member of its community tested positive for the virus. Executive Director Jay White says anyone in close contact with the unidentified individual has been notified specifically.

“I do think the protocols have held up," White told WAMC. "I think the support that we receive from the local public health nurses, the departments of public health and actually the local boards of health have been really helpful for us in regards to helping us put in place procedures and protocols that we did this last year. We had a few tests of those and it worked, and we’re just going to continue those this year.”

Around 380 students attend the school, which has a universal mask mandate in place.