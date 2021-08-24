Fahy Hails New York's First Female Governor, But Wishes It Happened Another Way

Although she says she wishes it had happened in a different way, State Assemblywoman Pat Fahy is hailing Kathy Hochul’s ascension as New York’s first female governor as Hochul takes over for the resigning Andrew Cuomo.

Fahy is a Democrat from Albany’s 109th district and one of the lawmakers are hoping the transition leads to a rebalancing of power in Albany. Fahy says she is hoping for a smoother budget process next spring.

