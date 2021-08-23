© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Need help navigating our new site? Click here.
News
Midday Magazine

Sen. Skoufis Hopes Incoming Gov. Hochul Will Respect Legislature

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published August 23, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT
NYS Senator James Skoufis, EMS personnel and other lawmakers talk about needed cell towers in "dead zone"
Courtesy of the Office of NYS Senator James Skoufis
/
NYS Senator James Skoufis

For the first time in a decade, New York will have a new governor as Kathy Hochul succeeds Andrew Cuomo, her fellow Democrat who is resigning in disgrace.

State lawmakers are hoping the transition leads to a rebalancing of power in Albany, where control has been increasingly centralized in the executive branch in recent years. State Senator James Skoufis is a Democrat from the 39th district who chairs the Senate Committee on Investigations and Government Operations.

He spoke with WAMC on Monday.

Tags

NewsNew York state Senator James Skoufis
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus
Related Content
Load More