Sen. Skoufis Hopes Incoming Gov. Hochul Will Respect Legislature

For the first time in a decade, New York will have a new governor as Kathy Hochul succeeds Andrew Cuomo, her fellow Democrat who is resigning in disgrace.

State lawmakers are hoping the transition leads to a rebalancing of power in Albany, where control has been increasingly centralized in the executive branch in recent years. State Senator James Skoufis is a Democrat from the 39th district who chairs the Senate Committee on Investigations and Government Operations.

He spoke with WAMC on Monday.

