SportsReport: Yankees, Red Sox Win, Mets Lose

MLB:

The Yankees took the rubber match of their three-game series with the White Sox, getting two-run homers by Rougned Odor and Luke Voit in a 5-3 victory in Chicago. Nestor Cortes was sharp over six innings, allowing one run and seven hits for his first win since August 2019. Cesar Hernandez had a tough day for the White Sox, committing three errors and hitting into a game-ending double play.

J.D. Martinez slammed a three-run homer and the Red Sox completed a three-game sweep with a 6-2 decision over the Orioles. Eduardo Rodriguez improved to 9-0 with a 1.81 ERA in his last 12 starts against Baltimore, allowing an earned run and three hits over six innings. Cedric Mullins ended his 20-game hitting streak and the Birds absorbed their 11th consecutive loss.

San Francisco's lead in the NL West remains four games after Max Muncy slammed a pair of two-run homers to help the second-place Dodgers embarrass the Mets, 14-4. Max Scherzer took the mound with a 3-0 lead thanks to a two-run homer by former Mets utility man Justin Turner and a solo shot by Will Smith, who homered in all three games of the sweep. Scherzer allowed two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts over six frames.

The Phillies are one game behind the Braves after falling for the fourth time in six games since an eight-game winning streak, 7-4 to the Reds. Jonathan India homered and scored three times as Cincinnati took the rubber match of the three-game set. Pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson smacked a two-run homer while the Reds scored three times in the eighth to take a 7-3 lead.

Triston McKenzie entered Sunday’s action 1-5 with a 5.66 ERA this season before coming within four outs of throwing the majors’ record-setting ninth no-hitter of the season.

McKenzie retired his first 23 hitters in order before Harold Castro singled in the eighth inning of the Indians’ 11-0 rout of the Tigers in Detroit. Fans at Comerica Park gave the 24-year-old right-hander a standing ovation following Castro’s hit and another after he finished the inning with his 11th strikeout.

It would have been the Indians’ first no-hitter since Len Barker’s perfect game in 1981, the longest current no-hit drought in the majors.

Austin Hedges hit a two-run double and Jose Ramirez added a two-run homer while the Indians scored six times in the second inning. Ramirez and Amed Rosario each had three RBIs for Cleveland.

In other MLB action:

The Twins beat the Rays, 5-4 on Jorge Polanco’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth. Max Kepler finished with two doubles, two walks and three runs scored. Mike Zunino and Wander Franco homered for the Rays, who saw their lead in the AL East cut to three games over the Red Sox.

Second-inning homers by Teoscar Hernández and Randal Grichuk sparked the Blue Jays’ 8-3 win over the Mariners. Corey Dickerson and Marcus Semien both added solo homers late off Seattle reliever Yohan Ramirez. Steven Matz ended a personal three-game losing streak by limiting Seattle to a run and three hits over five innings.

The Rangers posted a 7-4 win over the Athletics as rookie DJ Peters smacked a pair of two-run homers. Major league rookie home run leader Adolis García hit his 26th for the last-place Rangers, who took the deciding game of the series. Oakland is tied with the Red Sox for the AL wild-card lead.

The Astros continue to lead the AL West by 2 1/2 games over the A’s following Houston’s 3-1 loss to the Angels. Reid Detmers pitched six innings of three-hit ball to earn his first major league victory. David Fletcher and Jo Adell drove in runs with grounders to back Detmers, who struck out six and gave up one run. Phil Gosselin homered in the eighth and scored twice for Los Angeles.

The Braves took over first place in the NL East by completing a three-game sweep of the Nationals, 6-5. Dansby Swanson homered for the third straight game, giving him four round-trippers and nine RBIs in the series. Austin Riley also homered and preserved the victory by spearing a hot smash down the third base line with the potential winning run on first for the final out.

Tommy La Stella had three hits and two RBIs for the Giants in a 5-2 win against Colorado. Alex Wood pitched into the seventh inning to win his fifth straight decision. The Giants took three of four from their division rivals and improved to a major league-best 76-42.

Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice and drove in four runs in his return from the injured list, leading the Padres to an 8-2 rout of the Diamondbacks. The 22-year-old Tatis had four hits in helping San Diego snap a four-game losing streak. Jake Cronenworth added a two-run homer for the Padres, who remain 2 1/2 games ahead of Cincinnati for the second NL wild card.

Willy Adames scored both Brewers runs in a 2-1 win over the Pirates. Adames scored on a throwing error in the first inning and crossed home plate following a sacrifice fly by Christian Yelich, who had two of Milwaukee’s six hits. The Brewers’ bullpen tossed one-hit ball after Eric Lauer was reached for one run over four innings.

Nolan Arenado homered for the third straight game and the Cardinals completed a Missouri sweep by defeating the Royals, 7-2. Arenado and Tyler O’Neill hit back-to-back homers for the second time in three games, giving St. Louis a seven-run cushion. Arenado went 5 for 12 with three home runs, nine RBIs and four runs in the series.

The Cubs’ losing streak has reached 11 games after Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar homered in Miami’s 4-1 verdict over Chicago. Elieser Hernandez permitted one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Chisholm broke a 1-1 tie with a solo shot in the sixth and scored on Aguilar’s 22nd home run of the season.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has recovered from COVID-19 and will start Monday against the Los Angeles Angels.

Cole is 10-6 with a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts. The four-time All-Star was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive on Aug. 3.

New York still has four players on the COVID-19 list: First baseman Anthony Rizzo, catcher Gary Sánchez, starter Jordan Montgomery and reliever Clay Holmes.

Red Sox right-hander Adam Ottavino left Sunday’s game against Baltimore in the seventh inning after getting hit by Jorge Mateo’s hard liner on his left shoulder. The club announced at the end of the inning that he had a “left shoulder contusion.”

Nationals right-hander Joe Ross has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a partially torn elbow ligament. Ross will be re-evaluated by the doctor who performed his Tommy John surgery in 2017.

Veteran outfielder Adam Eaton has been designated for assignment by the Angels after 25 games with the club. Eaton batted .200 with one homer and two RBIs for the Angels, getting 13 hits and striking out 16 times.

NASCAR-BRICKYARD 200

AJ Allmendinger took advantage of two frightening multi-car crashes in the final five laps to win the Brickyard 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Making only his second NASCAR Cup start of the season, the 39-year-old Allmendinger raced to his second career Cup victory and gave Kaulig Racing its first win in only the organization’s seventh series start.

But the 0.929-second victory over Ryan Blaney in the first Cup race on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course was marred by two huge pileups that brought out red flags. Pole-sitter William Byron went over the curbing in the fifth turn and was sent off the course. Eight more drivers quickly followed him, immediately bringing out a yellow and eventually a red flag. A second wreck involved seven cars, but NASCAR reported no injuries.

NBA-HEAT-HASLEM:

Haslem is officially back with the Miami Heat.

Haslem signed a one-year, $2.8 million package with the Heat, assuring that he will return for a 19th season with Miami.

The 41-year-old would become only the fifth player to spend an entire career spanning at least 19 years with one franchise, joining Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and John Stockton.

NFL NEWS:

Mack Wilson’s shoulder injury could push Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah into the starting lineup sooner than expected.

The team was awaiting MRI results on Wilson, a projected starter on Cleveland’s revamped defense who injured his shoulder early in Saturday night’s 23-13 exhibition win at Jacksonville.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski provided little information Sunday on Wilson’s status.

Elsewhere around the NFL:

The Steelers have acquired linebacker Joe Schobert from the rebuilding Jaguars for a 2022 sixth-round pick. Schobert is entering his sixth NFL season and has played in 77 games, making 65 starts.

Second-year linebacker TJ Brunson and defensive back Joshua Kalu sustained major injuries during the Giants’ preseason loss to the Jets. The team announced Brunson tore the ACL in his left knee, and Kalu tore a pectoral muscle. Both injuries likely will keep them off the field this season.

TENNIS-FEDERER KNEE SURGERY:

Roger Federer is going to miss the U.S. Open because of a third operation on his right knee.

The 40-year-old Federer said on Instagram that he’ll be out several months and acknowledged there’s a chance his playing career could be over. But he says he intends to rehab the knee to give himself “a glimmer of hope” of making another comeback.

Federer hasn’t played a match since losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals last month.

GOLF-WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP:

Kevin Kisner birdied the second extra hole to win a record-tying six-man playoff at the Wyndham Championship.

Kisner struck his approach on the 18th hole to about 3 feet and buried the putt for the win.

Kisner had been 0-5 in his career in playoffs. He was tied at 15-under through 72 holes with Adam Scott, Kevin Na, Si Woo Kim, Branden Grace and Roger Sloan. Scott missed a 4-foot putt for the win on the first playoff hole.

LPGA-SCOTTISH OPEN:

Ryann O’Toole has earned her first LPGA Tour victory in 228 starts, closing with a bogey-free 8-under 64 at Dumbarnie Links to take the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.

O’Toole began the round tied for the lead before finishing at 17-under for a three-shot edge over Lydio Ko and Atthaya Thitikul.

Lydia Ko closed with a course-record 63.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-SHAW CHARITY CLASSIC:

Doug Barron birdied the final three holes for his third straight 6-under 64 and a two-stroke victory in the PGA Tour Champions’ Shaw Charity Classic.

The 52-year-old Barron also eagled the par-5 11th in a back-nine 30 at Canyon Meadows for his second win on the 50-and-over tour.

Steve Flesch was second at 16 under after a 65, losing a late stroke with a bogey on No. 16.

© The Associated Press 2021. All Rights Reserved.

