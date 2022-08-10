© 2022
New York News

Funding announced for Albany's Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published August 10, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT
Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado joined Sunrise Wind, the Center for Economic Growth and The Greater Capital Region Building & Construction Trades Council to announce a $300,000 investment in the Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program (M.A.P.P.).
An Albany-based program that recruits and trains workers for unionized construction apprenticeships received a financial boost today.

New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado joined Sunrise Wind, the Center for Economic Growth and The Greater Capital Region Building & Construction Trades Council to announce a $300,000 investment in the Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program.

"The value of this program is priceless," Delgado said. "And what it can do for communities and families. You can't put a price tag on that."

Delgado says the program aims to recruit low-income and workers of color from the Capital Region, providing a path to family sustaining careers, while bringing more diversity to the building trades, specifically in the clean energy sector.

Funding comes from the $1 million Upper Hudson Workforce Development Fund created by the Sunrise Wind project, a proposed wind farm off Long Island. Project components are expected to be built in the Capital Region.

Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
