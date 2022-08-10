Funding announced for Albany's Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program

An Albany-based program that recruits and trains workers for unionized construction apprenticeships received a financial boost today.

New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado joined Sunrise Wind, the Center for Economic Growth and The Greater Capital Region Building & Construction Trades Council to announce a $300,000 investment in the Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program.

"The value of this program is priceless," Delgado said. "And what it can do for communities and families. You can't put a price tag on that."

Delgado says the program aims to recruit low-income and workers of color from the Capital Region, providing a path to family sustaining careers, while bringing more diversity to the building trades, specifically in the clean energy sector.

Funding comes from the $1 million Upper Hudson Workforce Development Fund created by the Sunrise Wind project, a proposed wind farm off Long Island. Project components are expected to be built in the Capital Region.

