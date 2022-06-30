Albany County Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen on youth COVID vaccines and the state of the pandemic this summer
With the start of summer, the New York State Department of Health is shutting down some mass COVID-19 vaccination sites.
At the same time, Albany County is reporting its lowest number of COVID cases and hospitalizations since April, following a severe uptick earlier this spring. The good news locally also comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced young children can begin to receive a COVID vaccine.
For an update, we spoke with Albany County Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen.