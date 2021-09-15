© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Need help navigating our new site? Click here.
News
Midday Magazine

Whalen Welcomes Biden's Latest COVID Plan As Vaccination Efforts Continue

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published September 15, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT
Albany County Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen
Albany County
/
via YouTube
Albany County Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen

President Biden announced a major plan last week to rein in the coronavirus as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. He is mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, or weekly testing, for all federal employees, for and private employers with more than 100 workers.

He also pressed for vaccines in schools and proof of vaccination for large gatherings like sporting events and concerts.

But public health officials warn the virus will continue to spread, especially in areas with low vaccination rates. Dr. Elizabeth Whalen, Albany County Health Commissioner, spoke with WAMC Tuesday.

Tags

NewsCOVID 19Dr. Elizabeth Whalen
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus
Related Content
Load More