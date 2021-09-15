Whalen Welcomes Biden's Latest COVID Plan As Vaccination Efforts Continue

President Biden announced a major plan last week to rein in the coronavirus as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. He is mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, or weekly testing, for all federal employees, for and private employers with more than 100 workers.

He also pressed for vaccines in schools and proof of vaccination for large gatherings like sporting events and concerts.

But public health officials warn the virus will continue to spread, especially in areas with low vaccination rates. Dr. Elizabeth Whalen, Albany County Health Commissioner, spoke with WAMC Tuesday.