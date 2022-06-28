New N.Y. LG Delgado wins three-way race in Democratic primary

Lieutenant Governor for less than a month, former Hudson Valley New York Congressman Antonio Delgado is projected to have won the Democratic primary against two rivals.

Delgado turned back a challenge from activist Ana Maria Archila, the running mate of New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and former New York City Councilor Diana Reyna, who was running with Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi.

Delgado was in his second term representing the 19th district when Governor Kathy Hochul tapped him to replace Brian Benjamin, her first lieutenant governor who resigned this spring after pleading not guilty to federal fraud charges. Delgado took over June 6 and quickly began introducing himself to voters around the state, especially in New York City.

The Schenectady native won the Congressional seat in 2018 by defeating Republican John Faso.