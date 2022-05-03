© 2022
New York Congressman Antonio Delgado tapped as new Lieutenant Governor
New York News

Gov. Hochul taps Rep. Delgado as new lieutenant governor

Published May 3, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT
NY-19 Congressman Antonio Delgado
NY-19 Congressman Antonio Delgado

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is tapping Congressman Antonio Delgado as her new lieutenant governor. Delgado is a fellow Democrat from New York’s swing 19th district. He was first elected to the Hudson Valley seat in 2018.

The announcement comes after Hochul signed legislation Monday to remove former Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin from this year’s ballot.

Benjamin resigned last month after being arrested on federal corruption charges. He denies wrongdoing.

In a statement, Hochul says Delgado has a proven track record and is the first person of color to represent upstate New York in Congress.

Delgado had been running for re-election against Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.

