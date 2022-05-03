Gov. Hochul taps Rep. Delgado as new lieutenant governor

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is tapping Congressman Antonio Delgado as her new lieutenant governor. Delgado is a fellow Democrat from New York’s swing 19th district. He was first elected to the Hudson Valley seat in 2018.

The announcement comes after Hochul signed legislation Monday to remove former Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin from this year’s ballot.

I am proud to announce I am appointing Congressman Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as Lieutenant Governor of New York. I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the State. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 3, 2022

Benjamin resigned last month after being arrested on federal corruption charges. He denies wrongdoing.

In a statement, Hochul says Delgado has a proven track record and is the first person of color to represent upstate New York in Congress.

Delgado had been running for re-election against Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.

