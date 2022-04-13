© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New York News

Constantine withdraws from state Assembly campaign, hopes to chair Orange County Democratic Committee

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published April 13, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT
Zak Constantine with Orange County Democratic Committee Chairperson Brett Broge.
Photo provided
/
Zak Constantine
Zak Constantine with Orange County Democratic Committee Chairperson Brett Broge.

Zak Constantine is ending his campaign for the New York state Assembly’s 99th district seat.

Constantine opted to drop out rather than primary former Orange County Legislator Chris Eachus, who recently tossed his hat in the ring. The 21-year-old University at Albany undergrad says he'll stay firmly rooted in Hudson Valley politics.

"Our Orange County Democratic committee chairperson Brett Broge is going to be stepping down in order to pursue a new professional opportunity," said Constantine. "He informed me in no uncertain terms that he felt I was the best person to succeed him. "

Constantine says Chris Stage will become the temporary chair and a reorganization meeting will likely occur in May, where he will formally seek the position. Republican Town of Woodbury councilwoman Kathryn Luciani is also seeking the 99th Assembly seat.

Incumbent Republican Assemblyman Colin Schmitt is running for Congress in a bid to unseat Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney.

Tags

New York News NYS Assembly2022 Elections
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
See stories by Dave Lucas
Related Content
Load More