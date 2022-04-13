Constantine withdraws from state Assembly campaign, hopes to chair Orange County Democratic Committee

Zak Constantine is ending his campaign for the New York state Assembly’s 99th district seat.

Constantine opted to drop out rather than primary former Orange County Legislator Chris Eachus, who recently tossed his hat in the ring. The 21-year-old University at Albany undergrad says he'll stay firmly rooted in Hudson Valley politics.

"Our Orange County Democratic committee chairperson Brett Broge is going to be stepping down in order to pursue a new professional opportunity," said Constantine. "He informed me in no uncertain terms that he felt I was the best person to succeed him. "

Constantine says Chris Stage will become the temporary chair and a reorganization meeting will likely occur in May, where he will formally seek the position. Republican Town of Woodbury councilwoman Kathryn Luciani is also seeking the 99th Assembly seat.

Incumbent Republican Assemblyman Colin Schmitt is running for Congress in a bid to unseat Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney.