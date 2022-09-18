© 2022
Hudson Valley News

Democrats choose Metzger to run for Ulster County Executive

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published September 18, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
Ulster County Democrats have nominated their candidate for County Executive.

Former New York state Senator Jen Metzger won the nod over deputy Ulster County Executive Marc Rider and Ulster County Comptroller March Gallagher.

“I am honored by the support of Ulster County Democratic committee and nominating me to be the Democratic candidate on the November ballot for this important office and really hope to have the opportunity to build on Pat Ryan's work here in Ulster County,” said Metzger.

Metzger garnered 64% of the vote at the Ulster County Democratic Committee convention in Kingston.

"Now the focus is really on November 8th. We have a whole slate of really great candidates on the Democratic side and we'll be working hard for my own race and for everyone else's race on the ballot," Metzger said.

Metzger will likely face a Republican challenger in November in the race to fill out Ryan's term, which expires December 31st, 2023. Ryan, who recently endorsed Metzger, was elected to Congress in the 19th district, to serve the rest of the year.

Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
