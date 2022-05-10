Republican Rich Amedure running in rematch against Democratic NYS Sen. Michelle Hinchey

Two New York state Senate candidates who battled it out for the 46th district seat in 2020, are competing to represent the region being redrawn as the 48th district.

Two years ago, after initially finishing more than 8,200 votes behind Republican Richard Amedure on election night, Democrat Michelle Hinchey declared victory in the race for an open seat in New York’s 46th State Senate District. Absentee ballots eventually propelled Hinchey to a 3,000 vote victory.

Amedure, a retired state trooper who lives in Rensselaerville, says he's ready for a rematch.

“This time, with the no excuse absentee ballots getting voted down, and during the propositions on the last ballot cycle, there's going to be the regular absentee ballot rules," Amedure said. "So we should be back down to 3,000 to 5,000 absentee ballots and as in a normal year. And I know that district’s been gerrymandered a little bit to give her a little bit more favorable seating but I still think that we need to take government and get some leadership in there, and try to try to fix some of the problems we have now.”

The state Senate districts are being redrawn by a court-appointed expert after the map approved by the state legislature was deemed unconstitutional.

Amedure, who served 31 years with the New York State Police, says the district in 2022 faces supply chain issues, high gasoline prices, inflation and could use a tweak of bail reform.

“We need to get our economy open again, we need to get, you know, we need to get things moving so we can get back to a normal way of life," said Amedure. "Bail and discovery reform, obviously, is still a huge issue. I mean, the government's job is to keep you safe. And I think last time we ran, we were telling people what was gonna happen with the bail and discovery form. Now we have two years of data and it's just everything we said is going to happen, has happened. I mean, the people are less safe because of bail and discovery reform. And the New York City Democrats will not even let anybody discuss it. Even [New York City Mayor] Eric Adams, who's a police officer, realizes that it's killing New York City, bail and discovery reform, you know, people are just running around, you can't put anybody in jail. And they sent him home with his tail between his legs. They won't even let him discuss modifications of it.”

Amedure, a former U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeant, promises constituents "true leadership" if elected.

“Everything in my life has been about leadership and leading from the front and try to solve problems," said Amedure. "I've been solving problems for the people of this district for the last 35 years. And I know, given this position, I could do some good, you know, and we could move the case forward here and instead of, you know, instead of spinning our wheels and losing our youth, we could actually give some incentives to stay in the state of New York.”

The 46th district has been redrawn as New York's 48th, which includes Greene County and the western half of Columbia County. Amedure is not facing a primary challenger, nor is Hinchey. In that regard, the Hinchey campaign declined an interview with WAMC at this time. Hinchey decided against running for Congress this year after Democratic Representative Antonio Delgado of the 19th District was tapped to be New York’s next lieutenant governor. Hinchey’s late father Maurice represented the Hudson Valley in Congress for two decades.

Election Day is November 8.