January sees theater and classical music unite

It’s no secret that January and February are the slowest months for the entertainment industry. Between weather, post-holiday blues and lethargy people have plenty of reasons to stay home.



In January these factors are most obvious in theater. The rest of the month there are only three plays being offered. Schenectady Light Opera Company has one weekend left with its run of the light-hearted musical “The Mystery of Edwin Drood”. On Friday, January 30, there are two more thoughtful plays opening. Albany Civic Theatre opens a two-weekend run of “The Lifespan of a Fact.” Schenectady Civic Players opens “The Vibrator Play.”

However, classical music organizations are coming to the rescue. There are several concerts opening this month that are deliciously theatrical. The Saratoga Schenectady Orchestra combines both talent and innovation with its offering next Sunday, January 25.

How often do you see a regional symphony orchestra offering a new opera based on the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes? If you go to Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga next week on Sunday, that’s what you’ll get. The SSO is offering “Something’s Afoot.” Its alternate title is “221B: A Sherlock Holmes Opera.” The composer is Glen Cortes, the company’s Artistic Director/Conductor. The libretto is by Brian Clay Luedloff.

It’s an original tale and a compelling mystery. SSO has announced seven singers chosen for the cast. The only one not named is Holme’s nemesis – Dr. Moriarity. Could that be a clue? Find out yourself at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 3pm Sunday, January 25.



The winner of the most unique programming goes to the Chamber Group, The Musicians of Ma’alwyck. With this organization you get beautiful music plus an experience that will remind you of history, the environment or literature.



The next concert, which will be available in several locations between January 21 - 31, is a classic example of combining litertature with music. They will be offering a new work - “Tam o’Shanter: A Musical Tale.” It’s based on the famous poem by Scottish poet Robert Burns. The adaptation is by Max Caplan.



To make the concert as immersive as possible it opens at St. Andrew’s Society in Albany this Friday, January 23. There will be a gourmet meal highlighting Scottish cuisine, stories, tall tales and dancing. The original narrative poem illustrates the dangers of drink. Even so, the event will offer sampling of the finest Scotch Whisky.



The company has scheduled other performances with only the music and Burns’ story. The Gardner Earl Chapel at Oakwood Cemetery in Troy seems an ideal space to add spooky to the performance. It seems an appropriate space for a haunting story about ghosts and spirits to be performed on January 30. “Tam O’Shanter: A Musical Tale” will also be at the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls on January 27.

On January 30, it’s performed at Conklin Hall in Rensselaerville.

Not every classical offering is theatrical. Some are simply beautiful.

The Troy Chromatics Concert Series continues its 128 year history of providing the area with talent who have international reputations. Now in collaboration with the Troy Music Hall, it continues to provide great talent at the acoustically perfect site.

Their first concert is next Saturday, January 24, when the gifted pianist Kirill Gerstein comes to Troy. He will play Brahms’ Piano Sonata No. 3 in F minor. It’s a gorgeous piece that demands a virtuoso such as Gerstein at the piano.



Only a few weeks away on February 7, the second concert of their season will be “The Knights”. They are a group of musicians dedicated to the sanctity of classical music. Yet, they are bold in their performance choices.



January is a month when you have challenging theatre and offerings of beautiful music. Better yet, there are events when they are combined for a special night of entertainment.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

