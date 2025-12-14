“The Cottage” at Curtain Call Theatre an alterative comedy for the holidays

“The Cottage” is a comedy set in England in 1923. It was written in this century and made its debut on Broadway in 2023. That it was directed by Jason Alexander, who gained fame playing George in “Seinfeld”, gives you a good idea about the humor in the play.



The work playing at Curtain Call Theatre through December 21 tries to be like the great television sitcoms “Seinfeld” and “Frazier.” They combined broad comedy with droll humor.



The good thing about this approach is that when it works it is very funny. This is the case in the Curtain Call production. When the moment calls for chaos it is laugh-out-loud funny. Too, when a character reacts to a strange revelation with an understated comic line, it is often humorous.



But there are many moments that neither the farce nor the wit work. This results in an erratic offering that is funny, but not funny all the time.



The plot is as complicated as it is unbelievable. One morning, at an English country cottage, we meet Sylvia and Beau who have just experienced a night of passionate lovemaking. We just as quickly learn they aren’t married. Indeed, even more quickly, we learn that Sylvia is married to Beau’s brother, Clarke. They have had this rendezvous once a year for seven years.



Complicating an already complicated situation Sylvia has sent a telegram to her husband and Clarke’s wife telling of the affair. She asks for a divorce, which for an unpredictable reason they agree to without rancor or hard feelings. Later, another couple arrives individually. They also have romantic ties to the other couples.



Clearly this makes for a comical mish-mash, and director Kris Anderson makes the most out of each new revelation. He is expert at adding physical comedy and delicious pauses as the individuals accept the situation as best they can. Anderson has a gift for directing farce.



The problem is - and it’s the critical issue - is that the British reserve and the acceptance of the circumstances by all parties, lowers the stakes within the play. If all are mostly pleased with the situation, where’s the comic tension? It can only come from individual scenes and that makes “The Cottage” a play of moments. But, to be fair there is probably more laughter in the work than you will find in many other supposed comedies.



The performances are all game and most succeed in the truly comic scenes. But there is only so much that can be done with underdeveloped characters. Jennifer Schnurr is terrific as Sylvia, be it leaping over a couch to prime for Beau’s entrance or looking perplexed throughout. By play’s end she was quite affective giving a heartfelt tribute to a female’s problems in a male dominated world.



As Beau, John Mac Schnurr is also very good as a sophisticated man with a very active love life. His ego makes for a lot of laughter especially in his scenes with Syliva. He and Jennifer are married in real life and their connection translates on stage.



As their spouses, David Quinones is written as passive, but he does manage to inject some physical comedy into his performance of Clarke. Sara Paupini is Marjorie, the 8-month pregnant wife of Beau. She has little to do, but does it well. Her work is especially commendable as she’s very pregnant and costumed as if she just left a Renaissance Fair. Add to that, her big moment is a flatulence gag. Talk about overcoming obstacles.



The third couple, Dierdre and Richard/William dominate the second act as they add an entirely new twist to the situation. Both Tiffany McWilliams and Ryan Davis make the most out of a strange relationship.



“The Cottage” is far from a perfect play, but it still offers a lot of laughter and a silly change from the tensions of the season. In many ways, it’s an ideal alternative to traditional holiday fare.



It continues through December 21 at Curtain Call Theatre in Latham. For tickets and schedule go to curtaincalltheatre.com

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.