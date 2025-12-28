On New Year’s Eve Party Early, Get Home Early

Don’t look now, but New Year’s Eve is this week.

Once upon a time the decision to be made was go out or stay home. Nowadays, most venues time their vents to end around 10 pm so you can do both.

Go out and be home by midnight the concept follows the one first set by the First Night concept that was popular in the 1990s and the earlier part of this century.

The idea was ani is to bundle several events in a few venues and charge one price for everything. You get to choose what you prefer to see.

One such event is Saratoga New Year’s. It’s fair to say, “Saratoga New Year’s is a big event with an intimate ambience.”

The event starts with free family oriented entertainment. It begins at 4 pm at Saratoga City Center where Junkman performs inside 4- 6 pm.

Outside the lobby of City Center, at Ellsworth Jones Place, DJ Rvmba will offer music that can be enjoyed by the entire family. His set also ends at 6p.m.At 6:30 pm there will be a massive fireworks display shot off the roof of the parking lot. All events from 4-6:30 pm are free of charge.

At the end of this family oriented session entertainment will be offered in three spaces within City Center.

A ticket is necessary for admission at all events after 6pm.

Inside City Center there are three spaces for continuous entertainment from 6:30-10 pm. The main event is in the large Main Hall at City Center from 8-10.

There the event will host two national acts Glass Pony opens for the headline act. The Allman Betts Band performs from 8-10 pm.

Meanwhile at Universal Hall The Belle Curves begin their set at 6:50.The UPH headliner is Nicotine Dolls, who perform 8-10 pm.

The small space of the historic Caffe Lena will host Reese Fulmer and the Carriage House Band. The American-Roots band performs 7-8 pm and 9-10 pm For tickets and schedule go to saratoganye.com

The three locations are connected by an easy walk along festive

Saratoga isn’t the only city to find fun on New Year’s Eve.

“ First Night of Comedy” uses Schenectady, Cohoes and Glens Falls to generate laughter at the end of the year.

The concept to have three comics performing their act for 20-30 minutes. A fourth comic does a warm up and acts as the master of ceremonies and introduces the comics.

They are selected by their prestige in the industry. In a past interview Tommy Nicchi, the President and CEO of Stand-up Global, the producer of First Night of Comedy says comics lobby for the gig all year long. The idea of playing a theatrical venue over a boisterous club is a preferred gig.

Nicchi says he carefully selects comics who have different styles so each venue has a variety of jokes and gags. He also cautions them that they will be performing in front of an audience that will reject vulgar and coarse material.

First Night of Comedy plays 8 pm at Proctors in Schenectady.4 and 8 pm at Cohoes Music Hall.7 pm at the Wood Theatre in Glens Falls.

In the same spirit of fun and maturity, Steamer Number 10 offers “Songs to Amuse.” It is an evening of music and wit. The music will be from the works of Noel Coward and Cole Porter, performed mostly by Byron Nilsson, with Malcom Kogart on the piano and often joining in song with his partner.

The pair compare the night and the evening’s style as akin to the music of the 1920s and 30s - “filled with wit and elegance” is how they describe the night. The pair seek out neglected, but compelling songs that are well-crafted and tend to comedy.”

It is certainly a unique evening. It starts at 7pm and ends in plenty of time to get you home early.

As for New Year’s Day itself, there isa rare performance of the entire Brandenburg Concerto at the Troy Saving Bank Music Hall.

Created in 1721, the six piece Brandenburg Concerto demands both unique instruments and extraordinary skill from the musicians.

The Berkshire Bach Society, under the direction of Eugene Drucker, is composed of many musicians affiliated with prestigious orchestras throughout the country. They have been performing this work since 1993.

The Brandenburg Concertos will be offered at the Troy Music Saving Bank at 3pm Thursday, January 1.Other performances are at 7 pm Tuesday at the Academy of Music in Northampton, MA. And at 6pm Wednesday, December 31 at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, MA.

As the saying goes, each event is a way to enjoy a safe and sane holiday.