2025 was a poor year for the arts - 2026 could be worse

This past year was tough on the arts. National policies like gutting grants and contracts from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the National Endowment for Humanities (NHA) have affected many local arts organizations.

Indeed, a recent study by the American Endowment for the Arts says 1/3 of all American Museums have lost federal grants. The result has been lay-offs, elimination of student programs and outreach programs.

All reports out of Washington, D.C. predict that 2026 will not improve, and almost certainly worsen the situation.

In theater, once the cut backs seriously begin to impact institutions their financial solutions will likely mirror the actions of museums. It could also reduce mainstage programming, increase even smaller productions and encourage the shorter runs.

Another tactic is mutual programming and collaboration amongst groups. One of the area’s leading proponents of this approach is Alan Paul, the Artistic Director of Barrington Stage Company. Several of his 2025 productions were collaborations that played in Pittsfield and the home town of the production’s producing partner.

2025 saw a major step in that direction for nonprofits. Local theater companies participated in the Capital Region Festival of Theatre. It took place at nine different venues over four days. There were theatrical offerings, panels and performances.

The goal was to introduce local theater companies to the public and permit the participants an opportunity to network with each other. The hope is in 2026 we might see the fruits of the project.

As for innovation, Williamstown Theatre Festival made an attempt to redefine itself. Traditionally WTF offered8 productions a year; four on the Main Stage, and four in its smaller Nikos Theatre. There was an outdoor performance, cabarets and pop up events throughout the season.

After a year’s sabbatical from performing, new management decided to go true festival style. The concept was to run numerous events over three long weekends.

The consumer paid one price which gave them access to all events. This, in theory, would bring in people who would visit Williamstown for the entire weekend. They would, again in theory, stay at hotels and eat at numerous restaurants.

Offered were two plays written by Tennessee Williams, dance and an opera. There was even an ice skating production. Adding to the mix were readings and pop-up events.

After the season WTF focused on the national attention it received. It also boasted about the positive reviews received for a couple of events. On their website they state 400+ passes were sold, plus numerous tickets for single events. They also state the festival generated $2.6M to the area.

However, there were many complaints about shows not starting nearly on time, technical flaws and an unwieldy schedule making it difficult to plan a day or weekend.

To date, there has been no announcement whether the festival concept would be revived this year. Chillingly, there has been no word that there will even be any season in 2026.

Complicating matters is the arrest of Creative Director Jeremy O. Harris on charges of smuggling drugs into Japan. He was arrested on November 16 and released on December 8.There has been no official report on charges. Harris’s spokesperson has said he was released without charge. This entire matter throws doubt on his participation with the festival this year.

The final act of significance in 2025 was the resignation of Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill. She was the Producing-Artistic Director of Capital Repertory Theatre for 30 years. Her guidance to the theater and the community will be missed.

Looking to the positives in 2026 is Mancinelli-Cahill’s replacement. Miriam Weisfeld is certainly qualified to lead the organization. Her three years as artistic-producing director at Adirondack Theatre Company in Glens Falls makes her familiar with the tastes of the area as well as skilled at managing a professional theater company.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

