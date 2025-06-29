“Oklahoma” at Park Playhouse in Washington Park proves it’s not wasy to be free

There’s an old saying that claims, “There is no such thing as a free lunch.” That seems wise, but such a simple statement can be complex. Park Playhouse is the theater company beginning a four week run of “Oklahoma” in Albany’s Washington Park. It’s first performance is Tuesday.

Producing- artistic Director Owen Smith estimates the cost of the production will be around $200,000. That includes paying the cast, the electricians, set designers and many other bills. Since 80% of the seats are free, where does that money come from? Who pays for the free lunch?

Smith says many people assume the City of Albany picks up the cost. That’s not true. In fact since 2011, the City has not given Park Playhouse any financial support. He expresses gratitude and relief that this year Mayor Sheehan has decided to renew the City’s $50,000 grant. However, he cannot ignore the fact that $50,000 today can no longer buy what it did in 2011. He uses the cost of plywood as an example. He says in 2011 they paid $20 for a sheet of plywood. Today, it costs $45. He says everything else needed to build a set or light a production has doubled in cost.

Adding to the company’s revenue is the sale of preferred seating. Smith offers a ballpark figure of $65,000 for ticket sales. But he qualifies the figure saying the weather plays a big part in that. Rained out performances are his major concern. Company records show that in the years 2000 to 2010, rainouts averaged one performance a week. From 2010 to now, it’s two and a quarter cancellations a week. Smith believes in climate change.

He says the idea of charging for all seats often is raised. He refuses to accept that idea as a solution. He even defies those who say charging as little as $5 a person is almost the same as free. His reasoning for not charging everyone is that the Playhouse’s not-for-profit mission is to offer quality theater for anyone who wants to attend. He is adamant that many who make up the audience will stop coming, even if they pay only $5. He points out that a family of four would have to put out $20. “Not everyone in our audience uses their discretionary income on theater,” he says.

More than that, he insists it would crush the morale of his company. “When I say we pay everyone, I didn’t say that we pay well” he says, without laughing. Using this past week as an example he talks about his crew building a stage and a set and laying miles and miles of electrical cable in temperatures over 90-degrees. The performers have the same issues. They go on stage dressed in heavy costumes and sing and dance no matter the heat.

“They’re not doing it for the money,” he says. Instead, it is his belief that the driving force for performers and tech support is knowing they are being impactful within the community. He says the cast and crew finds fulfillment in knowing that because the show is free they are probably the only theater many will see throughout the year. Perhaps, even more important is knowing that this show might be the first live musical production many youngsters get to see. “For people who love and sacrifice to create theater, that means a lot,” he says.

He is honored by the support from audiences who, at intermission, purchase tickets for the 50/50 raffle. That’s their way of telling how important this company is to their summers,” he says.

Another important means of raising funds is corporate donations. After the pandemic, that source of income has decreased significantly. However, Smith says thankfully there is a core of philanthropic individuals and families who understand how the arts contribute to the vibrancy of a community.

There is one other way to balance the budget that Smith will not even consider. That is to reduce the quality of the work. By using cheaper sets and costumes, and not seeking out the best performers, the company can save a lot of money.

Smith, while still a student, first worked with the company in 1997. He has been the artistic-producing director since 2010. His pride of Park Playhouse is almost palatable as he says lowering the company’s high standards is out of the question. “Our survival depends on donations from many sources. It’s my belief that you earn that trust. The way to do that is to do your best work all the time. ‘Oklahoma’ like every production we offer is going to be memorable.” It plays in Washington Park, Albany July 3 -27. And, if you haven’t been paying attention, admission is free.