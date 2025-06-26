Opera Saratoga offers a charming Broadway musical and a comic opera through Sunday

The only problem with the Opera Saratoga season is that it’s too short. In only two weeks the company is offering only our productions of “La Vie Parisienne,” five productions of “She Loves Me,” and two offerings of the experimental work “A Mass For Women’s Bathrooms.”

This is especially disappointing for the many who might miss “She Loves Me.” The production is only available for three more shows, Friday to Saturday. “La Vie Parisienne”, which is also a delight, has two performances this week - Wednesday and Saturday. Both deserve large audiences.

For the third consecutive season Opera Saratoga’s Broadway show is the hit of the season. ”She Loves Me” is a gem of a musical, although produced regularly it does not get the praise it deserves. It’s warmly romantic as Sheldon Harnick’s lyrics add heart as well as comedy to Jerry Bock’s charming score. It’s nearly impossible not to love this musical.

The story is familiar. Two people who detest each other at work are unknowing pen pals who love each other through their letters. Besides finding the sweetness in the romantic situation, book writer Joe Masteroff has created a number of engaging, supporting characters and subplots.

Under the direction of John Matsumoto Giampietro the Opera Saratoga cast finds every laugh and romantic moment. He creates an ensemble of actors who generate love and compassion for their coworkers without being sappy about it. Indeed, each character is somewhat flawed - but in a human way. As in life, some are more flawed than others.

Christine Taylor Price is captivating as Amalia. She is vulnerable, lovable and strong. Price also has an angelic voice. Lovers of the show want to know one thing about the performance. How does she handle the song “Vanilla Ice Cream.” Answer is – she nails it! And everything else she sings.

As her secret lover, Georg, Jarrett Porter plays him with a bit too much intensity. It might be right for the character, but wrong for the romance. Oddly, his extremely powerful baritone is almost too strong for a couple of his tender numbers. He ends up creating a good Georg, but he’d be a better fit for a role like Billy Bigelow in “Carousel.”

The discoveries are made with the supporting roles. Kate Morton is so good as the flirty Ilona, she becomes the focus of every scene she is in. Peter Kazaras is excellent as the shop owner and Michael Segura is fun as the timid clerk Ladislav. Shavon Lloyd is appropriately sleazy as Kodaly. Jack O’Leary as Arpad, the delivery boy, gives a superior performance as he turns a minor character into a featured role. Wagner Mauricio Pastor as the Maître D’ does the same with very little stage time.

A bonus is the rich voices of the cast add another level to an already great musical. The only complaint is at two hours and 45 minutes long, the fifteen minutes of additional length draws out the endings of both acts.

The opera “La Vie Parisienne is a totally different animal. It’s a high-energy, farce about the hypocritical upper class being deluded by a couple of amoral bachelors. Since the dialogue is delivered in English and the beauty of Offenbach’s music needs no guide (but there are supertitles) the twists and turns brought on by the many deceptions are easy to follow and enjoy.

Once again this is a cast filled with splendid voices. Each singer has his or her time in the spotlight and all take full advantage of the opportunity. There are many moments of enchantment, comedy and romance delivered through song. If Opera Saratoga could magically keep this super group of young talents together for several years the company would be the envy of the opera world.

Each performer creates clear individual characters with impressive clarity. Still, on opening night missing was comic timing and strong connections between characters. The work is not without humor, but overall the production lacks a cohesive sense of fun. Because the stakes for the indiscretions seem very low and the situations repetitive, the nearly three hour work is difficult to stay interested in throughout.

One more credit is mandatory. Krit Robinson designed the set that was used for both shows. It consists of one large and two smaller rectangular platforms. Clever use by both directors made it into multiple places without straining the credibility of the moment. Well done.

Opera Saratoga’s season continues through Sunday. For tickets and schedules go to operasaratoga.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

