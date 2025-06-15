“N/A” at Barrington Stage Company looks at backroom politics

Though far from a perfect play, “N/A” is an intriguing look at backroom politics. The work offered at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA, pits reason versus passion in politics. If you are more WOKE rather than MAGA you should enjoy this production.

“N/A” is arguably one of the worst titles imaginable for a play. It means nothing and suggests less. However, the title sort of makes sense when you know the two characters in the play are identified only as N and A. N/A.

N is a long time politician who comes from a privileged background. But she is savvy, smooth and practical. They are traits that helped her become the first female Speaker of the House of Representatives.

A is a 28 year old who is the youngest female ever elected to the House of Representatives. She is a political firebrand, elected from a working-class district. Her election victory surprised everyone, especially N who was grooming A’s 10-term opponent to be her heir as Speaker.

N and A are polar opposites who have only love of country in common. They fight for Team Democrat, but in much different ways.

If this makes you think of Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (commonly known as AOC) you are right. There is little doubt that is who they really are.

Playwright Mario Correa was a member of a Republican congresswoman’s staff when Pelosi began her career. She clearly understands backroom politics. The language seems accurate and the abundant humor is genuine.

218 is N’s favorite number because it signifies victory in passing a bill. Any number less, she says, is really a zero. And N will do whatever it takes - bargain, cajole or threaten - to turn a 217 into a 218. What she won’t do is fight a lost cause.

Despite best of intentions, the strong identification of contemporary figures makes it difficult to embrace the bigger questions. One of which is, is it better to pass legislation or should you fight for whatever bill helps those for whom you are the congressional representative?

There are also difficulties in forgetting what you know about these real life people in order to accept them as fiction. For instance, Kelly Lester does a great job as the wise, determined House leader. She is the epitome of a powerful person who acts based on reason. However, if she is playing Pelosi instead of N, some humor seems out of character and you expect her to lean into her power and treat A with less patience. It’s nice work, slightly hindered by the concept.

Diane Guerrero as A has the flashier role. Young, intelligent and vigorous, she is the representative of passionate politics. Her theory is, if it’s right, fight for it. Guerrero is ideal in creating a feisty but shrewd woman who believes that standing up for a principle is a show of support for the downtrodden of society.

As each character takes a stand, it results in a heated battle. A is irritated at N for not bringing a bill up for a vote that would dissolve ICE. N knows it has no chance of becoming law. A chastises the inaction telling N “It’s the job of our leaders to lead”. N replies “Not off a cliff.” A loses the fight but finds herself on the right side of history.

The conflict between the two drives the play and director Katie Birenboim builds the tension with great skill. There are several intense scenes that are riveting. She keeps the actors and the play flowing for the two-hander always has your attention.

Though probably not the point of the play “N/A” shows how safe governing can lead to politicians losing touch with their constituents. Many believe it is how the Democratic Party lost the last election - which might satisfy the MAGAs in the audience.

“N/A” runs at Barrington Stage Company through June 22. For tickets and schedule information go to barringtonstageco.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.