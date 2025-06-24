Confounding and confusing events 6/24/25

Jordan Klepper called out President Trump for his Irish Exit on the Daily Show. As an Irishman, I am offended that Mr. Trump would be given credit for doing anything Irish.

The Congressional Budget Office has now revised its analysis and has calculated that the Big Beautiful Bill would add $3.4 trillion to the debt, swamping any economic gains. It appears Republicans are wholly delusional about the impact of the legislation as they pretend to be cutting expenses when in fact all they are really doing is partially offsetting the tax cuts. Let me say again, their work will produce a $3.4 trillion in debt increases.

Some of Senator Bennet’s comments after the killing of the Minnesota Legislator and her husband as well as wounding of another couple, blaming it on the Left makes him truly one of Hillary’s despicables. He subsequently took these posts down, but it truly shows the incredibly warped mental state of someone like Mr. Bennet as he tries to use any opportunity to attack the boogieman known as the Left, and Democrats. The irony is the shooter was vehemently opposed to Democrats and the Left.

It appears that Taco Trump reversed himself on the deportation raids related to agriculture and hospitality. He seems to be employing the same tactic as he did with tariffs. I wonder when the public, including his public, will tire of his inconsistency and frivolous approach to significant problems.

It appears that the GOP is considering attacking Medicare, and possibly Social Security in their desperate search to find cuts to support their tax cuts. They continue to rely on the mantra of waste, fraud and abuse, but have come up with no definitions of what they are, nor any methodology to route them out other than an absolutely chaotic and irresponsible approach to the issue. What the Republicans need to do is pass a bill that lays out how they will audit these programs and focus on actually reducing the waste which is certainly built into the system. I am not sure what abuse is, and certainly fraud has been constantly under investigation by various government agencies, and is not a search that is new, although Republicans would like you to believe that.

On a positive note, there is a bipartisan resolution in the House and one in the Senate by Mr. Kaine being introduced to prohibit the US involvement in Iran, maybe a little late now, which is essentially a war powers resolution attempting to reclaim the power to declare war by Congress. It will be interesting to see if these get a vote, and how the majority of Republicans do, in fact, vote. This has been an issue since I was in Congress with many people wanting to reassert Congress’ role in the declaration of war as opposed to the process that has gone on since President Kennedy was in office.

US unemployment tipped down last month while it is being reported that many major corporations in the US are terminating large numbers of employees, including Microsoft, and others in the Tech Industry.

American consumers turn cautious driving down retail sales last month. The Federal Reserve, as you probably know, kept the interest rates steady. The economic data is incredibly confusing and inconsistent, and I think everyone continues to wait for the shoe to fall even if they don’t know what shoe it is, or what direction it is going to move. Nonetheless, the uncertainty is problematic for the economy.

America attacks Iran. Trump violates yet another promise. How does MAGA react? Badly, it would appear. Are we at risk at home or has Mr. Trump passed the risk to the soldiers stationed in the Middle East and Europe? By the way, no new trade deals have been signed. Mr. Trump finding chaos is hard to control once put in motion.

Bill Owens is a former member of Congress representing the New York 21st, a partner in Stafford, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Kelleher and Trombley in Plattsburgh, NY and a Strategic Advisor at Dentons to Washington, DC.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.