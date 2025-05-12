Confounding and confusing events 5/12/25

Mr. Trump’s budget proposes to reduce EAS funding by 50%, which threatens the EAS programs that assist Plattsburgh Airport, as well as all the other small-town airports in northern New York. So far, silence from Ms. Stefanik as she again abandons her constituents and does nothing to thwart these cuts nor the US Canadian tariffs.

Prime Minister Carney at his meeting with Mr. Trump at the White House specifically stated that Canada is not for sale to which Mr. Trump responded, never say never. The arrogance and the rudeness are beyond comparison with any prior President.

Jobless claims fell beating expectations, the Fed holds interest rates steady, economists call out threat of a recession – what is happening?

Mr. Trump is pitching dramatic changes for drug pricing to be based upon the lowest price at which pharmaceuticals are sold throughout the world. I bet Big Pharma just loves this.

US Intelligence Agencies have undercut Mr. Trump’s assertions that the Venezuelan gang that he based his claims under the Alien Enemies Act is not, in fact, supported by the Venezuelan government and thus, we cannot be at war. It will be interesting to see how this plays out in Court, as Judges were already questioning the legalities of these acts.

Mr. Trump is now offering a $1,000 to migrants to self-deport. He and the rest of his Homeland Security Team must be desperate.

We are experiencing something of a breakup with Canadian tourists, and apparently it is spreading to Europe and will spell significant trouble for the American tourism industry.

The US dollar continues to sag which is going to create significant issues both for Americans relative to trade, but also to the rest of the world which adds confusion to an already confused world trade environment. Will the world continue to use the dollar as the safe haven?

Mr. Trump denies that he posted a picture of himself as Pope. Not believable.

There was an interesting article entitled “Will Trump voters react and rebel, or simply take it passively?” I think his supporters will take it passively.

The trade deficit jumped to $140 billion from $123 billion in February, primarily due to companies increasing imports in anticipation of the tariffs going into effect spasmodically on a going forward basis.

It looks like the Fed’s inflation gage is up to 3%, which is an increase from the prior month, and portends a stubborn inflationary cycle which Mr. Trump promised to curb. Another one of his promises missed. By the way, in case you had not noticed, the Ukraine war is still firing away, and Gaza is still in turmoil.

The past weekends meeting between the US and China produced surprises. The question is, do 30% tariffs cause reshoring of manufacturing? Which, according to Mr. Trump, was the purpose of imposing these increased tariffs. China won this round. What will this do to Mr. Trump’s tariff revenue estimates which we talked about last week? I suspect that they are going to be down significantly, and not doing the great job that Mr. Trump predicted.

Mr. Trump’s economic advisor said over the weekend that we do not need a deal. Then they give China a win? The Big Three have hammered Mr. Trump on his British car deal, so those 100,000 vehicles could cost Detroit $5 billion in sales. No wonder they are unhappy.

Bill Owens is a former member of Congress representing the New York 21st, a partner in Stafford, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Kelleher and Trombley in Plattsburgh, NY and a Strategic Advisor at Dentons to Washington, DC.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.